Santa Barbara Foundation Opens New Regional Headquarters in Santa Maria

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation, Ron Gallo, and chair of the board of trustees, Jim Morouse, will announce the formal opening of the foundation's new North County headquarters in Santa Maria.



The Santa Barbara Foundation is the largest community foundation in the county and has been investing in northern Santa Barbara County for close to four decades.

Inspired by the dedication of our trustees and foundation affiliates, we are expanding our footprint in North County with the establishment of a new regional headquarters.

This facility allows us to better serve our donors and nonprofit partners in a space that has capacity for foundation board and committee meetings, community gatherings, and educational convenings. The facility provides a special place to nurture collaboration and advance community partnerships.



Our nonprofit partners who deliver critical services and educational opportunities to north county residents have been the beneficiaries of millions of dollars of foundation and donor grants.

Nearly all residents of the area have been touched in some way by the generosity and caring of the Santa Barbara Foundation and our donors. Be it a trip to the Guadalupe Dunes Center, Pacific Conservatory Theatre (PCPA) or the Wildling Museum, or by a visit to Lompoc Valley Medical Center or adopting a pet from the Humane Society, the foundation's support of the region is evident.



The Santa Barbara Foundation was established in 1928 to enrich the lives of the people of Santa Barbara County through philanthropy.

As a major source of funding for local nonprofits, the foundation is committed to building philanthropy, strengthening the nonprofit sector and solving community problems.

To date in 2016, the Santa Barbara Foundation has awarded over $15 million to support nearly 700 nonprofits across the county supporting the work of the social sector to create and maintain vibrant, healthy communities by investing in health and human services, student aid and education, arts and culture, animals and the environment and youth development.

The North County headquarters is at 2625 S. Miller St., Suite 101, in Santa Maria.



An open house will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tara Schoenborn is a communications officer for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

