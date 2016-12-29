Santa Barbara is 1-1 at Newport Holiday Cup

Water Polo

Grace Raisin made a goal-saving block to preserve an 8-6 girls water polo win for Santa Barbara High against Division 1 ninth-ranked Santa Margarita in a first-round game at the Newport Holiday Classic on Thursday.

Raisin scored three goals and had an assist, Abigail Hendrix put away three goals and Alex Szymczak added two for the Dons. Anna Hepp handed out two assists.

Santa Barbara next faced top-ranked Laguna Beach and lost 19-6.

Hendrix, a freshman, had three goals and two steals against the powerful Breakers. Raisin scored two goals and Georgia Ransone had a goal and two steals.

Santa Barbara (5-2) plays Newport Harbor in the 5th-8th semifinals.

