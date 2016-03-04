Santa Barbara Landlord Dario Pini Sentenced to Probation for Worker Safety Violation

Santa Barbara landlord Dario Pini pleaded no contest to violating a worker safety regulation and was sentenced to three years of probation, the District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

The California Department of Occupational Safety and Health in October issued an order to stop work at the Fiesta Inn & Suites, which has been under construction for several years.

“In spite of this ‘red tag’ order, Mr. Pini allowed work on a scaffold to continue,” which is a Labor Code violation, according to the DA’s Office.

Pini was sentenced to three years of probation and a $1,000 fine in the case.

The inn at 1816 State St. is one of several buildings Pini has been ordered to repair and upgrade after the city filed a lawsuit calling many of his properties public nuisances.

Some deadlines were set for site improvements and construction and last year, city officials said Pini hadn’t met deadlines on the Fiesta Inn & Suites project to avoid paying additional fines.

