Tuesday, August 7 , 2018, 12:10 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta Weekend Mostly Calm, Despite Cascarone Controversy

State tax agents apologize for confetti egg crackdown and police report no major crime incidents during Fiesta

bike ride Click to view larger
Santa Barbara police report no major crime incidents, but plenty of citations issued, during the four days of Old Spanish Days, including the unofficial Sunday Fiesta ride to Isla Vista. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 6, 2018 | 10:03 p.m.

The annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta brought controversy over a crackdown on confetti eggs, but local law enforcement reported no major incidents of crime for the four-day Santa Barbara event. 

"We are pleased that Old Spanish Days was a successful and well attended event," said Anthony Wagner, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department. 

Authorities arrested 20 people on suspicion of committing felony crimes between Wednesday and Sunday, with the bulk — 14 — on Friday and Saturday nights. Law enforcement also made 73 misdemeanor arrests, with 23 on Thursday, 16 on Friday and 18 on Saturday.

The most notable crimes were drug related, according to police.

Authorities on Thursday arrested two alleged Santa Maria gang members on suspicion of possession of drugs for sales, being felons in possession of a firearm, and several other charges related to drug sales.

On Friday, authorities arrested four more people from Santa Maria and found nine bindles of heroin totaling about 6 grams, three heroin-loaded hypodermic syringes, 8 grams of methamphetamine, and $700 in cash believed to be related to illegal narcotics sales. The four individuals were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a variety of drug possession charges. 

Police also issued more than 200 citations during Fiesta, including 67 traffic citations and 86 parking citations. 

The Fiesta attracted smaller crowds than in years past, said Joshua Morton, acting lieutenant for the SBPD Special Operations Division. 

"On Saturday night at least there appeared to be less people out downtown for the late night hours than in past years," he said.

confetti eggs Click to view larger
Dozens of mostly unlicensed vendors sell cascarones and other items on State Street during Santa Barbara’s annual Old Spanish Days.  (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

The police department budgeted to spend $355,000 in additional law enforcement costs for this year's Fiesta activities and Morton said the city spent about $326,000 in 2017. 

The Fiesta revelry may have been overshadowed by state tax agents attempting to crack down on cascarone vendors downtown for not registering to pay taxes on the 25 cent eggs they sold over the four days.

After a public uproar and opposition from the city of Santa Barbara, the agents swiftly reversed course and issued an apology within 48 hours.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 