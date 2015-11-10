Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 11:33 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Parade of Lights Announces 2015 Theme

By Dominique Samario for Santa Barbara Waterfront | November 10, 2015 | 10:07 a.m.

The Annual Parade of Lights will celebrate 30 years of brightening Santa Barbara’s waterfront Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. Festivities start at 3 p.m. and culminate with a fireworks show launched from West Beach immediately following the boat parade.

Some 30 illuminated boats will decorate to this year’s theme, “A Red, White and Blue Holiday,” honoring veterans serving our country past and present.

Prior to the parade, families can visit Santa’s Village on the City Pier in Santa Barbara Harbor. Beginning at 3 p.m. they can enjoy elves with goody bags, 10 tons of snow and, of course, Santa.

The boat parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Best viewing locations include Stearns Wharf, the breakwater and East Beach. Fireworks and an awards ceremony follow the parade.

Winning boats will receive gifts and cash prizes during this year’s unique awards ceremony at the Veterans’ Memorial Building, where local vets will join the festivities.   

This year’s event is sponsored by the 2015 Parade of Lights Committee, City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants Association, Stearns Wharf Business Association and Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

Bundle up the family and head down to the Waterfront for an afternoon and evening of fun at the 30th Annual Parade of Lights in Santa Barbara Sunday, Dec. 6.

Visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ParadeofLights for additional details.

— Dominique Samario is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara Waterfront.

 
