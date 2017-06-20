Santa Barbara Police Searching for Man Suspected of Taking ‘Upskirt’ Photos or Video in Local Store

The Santa Barbara Police Department is searching for a man suspected of taking inappropriate “upskirt” videos or photos with his cell phone at a local store.

The unsuspecting victim was a shopper in a business within the city of Santa Barbara.

Police are seeking the public's help identifying the suspect and said the man has noticeable tattoos on his left hand and forearm, including one that is possibly a compass or a cross inside a circle.

Another tattoo on his fingers appears to be a depiction of a skeletal hand or bones.

Police said that, based on the man's actions and apparent planning in advance, the suspect may have committed the same type of crime before.

SBPD asks anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about this or similar incidents to contact Detective Douglas Klug at 805.897.2346 or [email protected]

— Noozhawk intern Julia Lee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .