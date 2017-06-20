Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:14 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Police Searching for Man Suspected of Taking ‘Upskirt’ Photos or Video in Local Store

By Julia Lee, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | June 20, 2017 | 10:45 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is searching for a man suspected of taking inappropriate “upskirt” videos or photos with his cell phone at a local store.

The unsuspecting victim was a shopper in a business within the city of Santa Barbara. 

Police are seeking the public's help identifying the suspect and said the man has noticeable tattoos on his left hand and forearm, including one that is possibly a compass or a cross inside a circle.

Another tattoo on his fingers appears to be a depiction of a skeletal hand or bones. 

Police are searching for a man suspected of taking upskirt photos in a Santa Barbara business.
Police are searching for a man suspected of taking upskirt photos in a Santa Barbara business.  (SBPD photo)

Police said that, based on the man's actions and apparent planning in advance, the suspect may have committed the same type of crime before.

SBPD asks anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about this or similar incidents to contact Detective Douglas Klug at 805.897.2346 or [email protected] 

Noozhawk intern Julia Lee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 