Santa Barbara Unified Names New Principal of Adams Elementary School

Kelly Fresch has been named the new principal at Adams Elementary School starting in July, the Santa Barbara Unified School District announced Tuesday night.

Fresch most recently worked as principal of Guin Foss Elementary School in Tustin, California and has experience as an elementary teacher, the district said.

She will be taking the position following the departure of Adams Principal Amy Alzina, who was hired as superintendent/principal of the Cold Spring School District in May.

The Board of Education named Fresch at its Tuesday night meeting.

“I have a passion for making good things happen for all students regardless of their background or challenges,” Fresch said. “I give a lot of time generously to support schools and school systems. I have heard great things about the programs in place at Adams Elementary and plan to continue with what the community values.”

Superintendent Cary Matsuoka said Fresch is a natural fit for the elementary school.

Matsuoka said in a statement that Fresch’s “successful leadership in building teams and integrating technology while cultivating a diverse and positive school culture is what set her apart during the recruitment process.”

The selection of Fresch followed a competitive application process of 26 candidates, and a collaborative recruitment process comprised of Adams Elementary school parents, teachers, staff and district officials.

“She spoke to what we value at our school — the arts, STEM and literacy,” said Brett Larsen, Adams Elementary School music teacher. “I could tell there was a warm connection with our community.”

Fresch earned a Master of Arts degree in educational leadership and administrative services credential from Azusa Pacific University. She received a multiple subject teaching credential from California State University, Fullerton.

She also completed a Spanish immersion program from the International University for Language in Cuernavaca, Mexico.

Fresch has a wealth of experience in elementary education with a total of 18 years as an administrator and an expert in literacy, according to SBUSD spokeswoman Lauren Bianchi Klemann.

She will begin her duties on July 1 and was hired on a one-year contract, Klemann added.

Public hearing on proposed budget

Tuesday’s meeting also included a public hearing on the district’s proposed budget, which is expected to be adopted at the June 27 meeting.

Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Meg Jette's information presented to the board included the expected revenues of $149.6 million, which is a decrease from the $156.5-million budget for the current year.

The decrease is attributed to the expiration of Measure A and Measure B parcel tax.

Expenditures are estimated to increase next year by bout $600,000, and the proposed budget includes spending some one-time state funding in the next year.

The plan includes investing in the students with purchases of instructional technology and materials in alignment with Common Core State Standards, Jette said.

Jette said the district’s budget supports the district’s Local Control Accountability Plan, which requires school districts to create an annual plan or report to outline specific actions, and to support student outcomes and overall performance.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.