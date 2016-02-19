Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:56 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Public Health Continues to Test Travelers for Zika Virus

Officials advise residents to avoid mosquito bites and for pregnant women to delay travel to virus-impacted areas

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | February 19, 2016 | 12:34 p.m.

With the rapid spread of the Zika virus, Santa Barbara public health officials are advising residents to avoid mosquito bites and be aware of the 33 countries with travel advisories including Mexico and much of South America.

There are extra cautions for pregnant women, who are advised to postpone trips to virus-impacted areas. 

“Zika virus can be spread from a pregnant woman to her fetus,” County Public Health officials said in a statement Friday.

“There have been reports of a serious birth defect of the brain called microcephaly in babies of mothers who had Zika virus while pregnant. Knowledge of the link between Zika and birth defects is evolving, but until more is known, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends special precautions for pregnant women.”

Microcephaly is unusually small head size. 

As Noozhawk previously reported, the virus is transmitted primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito, and though no locally transmitted Zika cases have been reported in the continental United States, cases have been reported in returning travelers.

Up to 80 percent of people that could have the virus in their body may not have symptoms, which can include include fever, rash, joint pain, red eyes, muscle pain and headache. 

So far, five patients in Santa Barbara County have been tested for the virus; Two of the tests came back negative and the other results are pending, Public Health spokeswoman Susan Klein-Rothschild said.

Public Health has coordinated with local health care providers to test for the virus in travelers and pregnant women returning from a country where the virus is found, Klein-Rothschild said.

Officials are also working with the Mosquito and Vector Management District of Santa Barbara County to detect and monitor non-native mosquitos that carry the virus. 

Santa Barbara County Public Health advises people to: 

— Avoid mosquito bites to avoid disease and stay healthy.

— Report daytime and indoor biting mosquitoes to the Mosquito and Vector Management District.

— Eliminate standing water as they are mosquito breeding sources.

Click here for more information on the Zika virus from the CDC.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 