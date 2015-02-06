Santa Maria Fairpark Accepting Entries for Strawberry Festival, County Fair

We’re gearing up for festival and fair fun this summer. Are you ready?

We’re looking for people who want to showcase their talents in front of an audience of more than 10,000 people this summer. Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival and Santa Barbara County Fair entry applications are now available online or in the Santa Maria Fairpark office.

Maybe you can juggle like nobody’s business or you can belt out a tune that would make Idina Menzel blush. Maybe you’ve got a talent we haven’t yet showcased. Then brush up on those skills and apply to perform at the fair. Dancers, jugglers, singers, clowns and other entertainers interested in performing at either the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival or the Santa Barbara County Fair can download the Request for Performance application online by clicking here or pick one up at the Fairpark office.

If you do not have access to a computer or need help entering your online application, please contact the Santa Maria Fairpark office at 805.925.8824 for assistance. Find your audience this summer. The Santa Maria Strawberry Festival takes place April 24-26 and the Santa Barbara County Fair takes place July 15-19.

For additional information, click here or like us on Facebook.

— Shelly Cone represents the Santa Maria Fairpark.