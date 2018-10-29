Monday, October 29 , 2018, 5:10 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Girl Reports Attempted Kidnapping on Her Way to School

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 29, 2018 | 3:33 p.m.
Composite sketch of man who attempted to kidnap a girl in Santa Maria on Monday. Click to view larger
Composite sketch of man who attempted to kidnap a girl in Santa Maria on Monday. (Santa Maria Police Department photo)

Investigators are looking for a man who attempted to abduct a female juvenile while she was on her way to school on Monday in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. as the girl was walking in the area of Rose and Christina streets, police said.

“Officers located a juvenile victim who reported that someone followed her on her way to school in a black truck and tried to grab her,” police said in a news release. “The victim was able to fight back and the suspect fled in the truck.”

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male adult, 5-foot-8 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, blue jeans, and dark colored boots.

The truck was described as having a large white sticker with writing on the back window.

The Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to locate the vehicle and person involved in this crime.

An anonymous tip line is available at 805.928.3781 ext. 2677 or online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/police-services/programs-services/anonymous-tipline-to-police.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A black pick-up truck similar to this was used by a man who attemped to kidnap a Santa Maria girl who was on her way to school on Monday, according to Santa Maria police. Click to view larger
A black pick-up truck similar to this was used by a man who attemped to kidnap a Santa Maria girl who was on her way to school on Monday, according to Santa Maria police. (Contributed photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 