Santa Maria Girl Reports Attempted Kidnapping on Her Way to School

Investigators are looking for a man who attempted to abduct a female juvenile while she was on her way to school on Monday in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. as the girl was walking in the area of Rose and Christina streets, police said.

“Officers located a juvenile victim who reported that someone followed her on her way to school in a black truck and tried to grab her,” police said in a news release. “The victim was able to fight back and the suspect fled in the truck.”

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male adult, 5-foot-8 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, blue jeans, and dark colored boots.

The truck was described as having a large white sticker with writing on the back window.

The Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to locate the vehicle and person involved in this crime.

An anonymous tip line is available at 805.928.3781 ext. 2677 or online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/police-services/programs-services/anonymous-tipline-to-police.

