Santa Ynez Spoils Carpinteria Season Opener With Shutout

Football

The Pirates scored on all but one offensive drive in a lopsided contest

The Santa Ynez Pirates put on an impressive offensive and defensive display against Carpinteria on Friday in a 63-0 non-league rout that represented the Warriors first game of the season and Rick Candaele's first game as head coach.

The Pirates (2-0), who went 8-2 last season and narrowly missed out on an at-large bid to make the playoffs, pitched a football perfect game, scoring on all but one drive and holding the Warriors (0-1) to only two first downs in the entire game. Carpinteria never had the ball in Santa Ynez's territory.

After receiving the kickoff, Santa Ynez drove 72 yards in six plays as running back Cash Transeth wiggled his way into the end zone from 12 yards out to open the scoring just under three minutes into the game. After a quick stop, two-way Pirate star Gabe Prendergast took a sweep 70 yards for a touchdown. Transeth later scored again from 1 yard out and, on the ensuing drive, Prendergast returned an interception 30 yards for his second touchdown of the game. Prendergast notched 70 yards rushing and 74 yards receiving on three catches in the game.

The Pirates didn't relent after taking a 28-0 lead into the second quarter, as Transeth scored again from 4 yards with 11:22 remaining in the first half.

The Warriors then put together their best drive of the game, as quarterback Vance Keiser connected with Brady Sturdivan twice for 18 yards, advancing the ball to near midfield. A Gabe Pelato tackle for loss on fourth-and-2 ended the drive, and the Pirates scored three plays later as quarterback Dustin Gregg connected with receiver Travis Vreeland down the right sideline for a 32 yard touchdown.

"It was great to see Pelato and the defensive line really doing some good things," said Santa Ynez head coach Josh McClurg. "Everyone played team defense."

Gregg tossed two more touchdowns before halftime, a 39 yarder and a 55-yard bomb, both of which were caught by receiver Jasper Kadlec. Kadlec led the Pirates with 111 receiving yards on five catches. Santa Ynez held a dominant 56-0 lead entering halftime.

"Kadlec stepped up and had one of his better games," McClurg praised.

The Pirates scored again on their first drive of the second half as Gregg scrambled into the end zone from three yards out on a quarterback keeper that finalized the scoring. Gregg finished the game with 276 passing yards on 12-of-16 attempts.

"Our kids played hard whether it was the first group, or in the second half the second and third group," explained McClurg. "What you take away is that your kids are playing the way you want them to be."

Carpinteria got their first stop of the game in the fourth quarter as the defensive line swallowed up running back Vinny Vacca for a loss on third-and-7.

Sophomore Will Collins stepped in for Keiser, who left the game with an arm injury, and finished the game for the Warriors.

"I've been on the receiving and giving end of these sort of games," said Carpinteria head coach Rick Candaele. "We'll get together Monday and see what needs to be fixed and get on to the next game."

Candaele had previously served as defensive coordinator for Carpinteria the past two years.

"You just gotta get through it and get on to the next one," he explained. "That's probably the best team they've had in a long time. We've got five or six guys playing their first game tonight."

The Warriors host Morro Bay (0-2), who lost to San Marcos 35-19 on Friday. ​Santa Ynez hosts Nipomo (0-2).

