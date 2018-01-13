Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 11:56 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Saoirse Ronan to Get Film Festival’s Santa Barbara Award

By Jackson Gibbon for Santa Barbara International Film Festival | January 13, 2018 | 4:45 p.m.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has announced Saoirse Ronan will receive its prestigious Santa Barbara Award, presented by UGG, for her critically acclaimed role in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, an A24 release.

Given to a person in the entertainment industry who has made a great contribution to film, the award will be presented to Ronan at a ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Arlington Theatre.

The 33rd annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place Wednesday, Jan. 31, through Saturday, Feb. 10.

“In Lady Bird, Saoirse Ronan has once again proven that she is a force of nature and one of her generation’s most exciting young talents,” said Roger Durling, SBIFF executive director.

“She embodies her characters with a poignant accuracy and ease every time she appears on screen,” he said.

Ronan’s numerous film credits include The Grand Budapest Hotel, Hanna, The Lovely Bones, and The Way Back.

She has received Academy Award nominations for her performances in Atonement and Brooklyn, and recently was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her performance in Lady Bird.

Past recipients of the Santa Barbara Award include: Isabelle Huppert, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Daniel Day-Lewis, Geoffrey Rush, Julianne Moore, Kate Winslet, Javier Bardem, Bill Condon and Naomi Watts.

The film festival previously honored Judi Dench with its Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film.

The festival has also announced it will honor Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) with its Maltin Modern Master Award and Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project) with its Cinema Vanguard Award.

Virtuosos Awards will go to Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Hong Chau (Downsizing), John Boyega (Detroit), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Mary J. Blige (Mudbound), and Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name).

The SBIFF said it thanks the city of Santa Barbara’s first responders and emergency authorities who have assisted with the relief from the fires and flooding that have recently devastated the area.

Their bravery and sacrifice cannot be overstated in providing relief during what has been an increasingly difficult time for Santa Barbara, SBIFF said.

To support those affected in the immediate aftermath of the disaster visit www.redcross.org, http://cafirefoundation.org/ and https://www.directrelief.org/.
 
For more information, and to purchase tickets, festival passes and packages, visit www.sbiff.org.

— Jackson Gibbon for Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 