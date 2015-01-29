SBPD to Conduct Skateboard, Bicycle and Pedestrian Enforcement Downtown

On Thursday, officers from the Santa Barbara Police Department will begin a series of directed patrols to take place during the coming weeks targeting skateboard, bicycle and pedestrian violations in Santa Barbara’s downtown corridor.

This is an effort to increase public safety and to reduce the rate of bicycle and pedestrian related collisions. It also is in response to numerous complaints received by the Police Department regarding these offenses and the impact that they have on the quality of life downtown.

During the directed patrols, all laws will be enforced, but with particular emphasis given to the following violations:

» 10.06.010 SBMC — Skating prohibited within the area bounded by Sola Street, Chapala Street, Santa Barbara Street and Cabrillo Boulevard (including the perimeter streets)

» 10.52.130 SBMC — No person shall ride a bicycle on any sidewalk except at a driveway or on a designated bikeway

» 21453(d) CVC — Pedestrian facing a red signal shall not enter the roadway

» 21456(b) CVC — No pedestrian facing a flashing or steady “Don't Walk” signal shall start to cross the roadway

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.