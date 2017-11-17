Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:03 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara to Receive Goleta’s Finest Award

By Tim Dougherty for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | November 17, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will receive a 2017 Goleta’s Finest Award during a ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The annual awards honor individuals and organizations whose contributions have enhanced the Goleta community, according to the Goleta Chamber of Commerce. The Scholarship Foundation will receive this year’s Community Impact Award.

“We are grateful to be recognized in this way, and view it as a validation of our efforts to increase educational opportunities for students across Santa Barbara County, including those in Goleta,” said Candace Winkler, Scholarship Foundation president/CEO.

“It’s especially meaningful to be honored by an organization with such deep roots in the community,” she said.

The Scholarship Foundation will be among 12 honorees. Other award recipients include the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (Nonprofit of the Year) and Scholarship Foundation Board member Lisa Rivas (Volunteer of the Year).

“This list of vibrant businesses and individuals really highlights how special the Goleta community is,” said Kristen Miller, president/CEO of the Goleta Chamber of Commerce, which will present the awards ceremony.

“These individuals are making a huge impact on the Goleta community every day,” she said.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $100 million to more than 47,000 county students since its founding in 1962.

For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

 
