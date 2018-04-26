Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 11:57 am | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Scott Lisea Named Campus Pastor at Westmont

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | April 26, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Westmont has named alumnus Scott Lisea ’88 as the new campus pastor and assistant to the president for church and community relations.

Lisea has served as head of school for Providence Christian School in Santa Barbara since 2015. He begins July 1 at Westmont and replaces Ben Patterson, who has retired after more than 17 years of faithful ministry.

“My goal is to shape the lives of young people and those who work with them, to lead them into vibrant, authentic relationships with Jesus Christ and with each other,” Lisea said. “I will do so by intentionally investing in leaders and professionals int he pursuit of that mission.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Scott in this crucial role,” said Westmont President Gayle D. Beebe. “Not only does he bring years of experience in ministry to students, but he fully embraces our commitment to rigorous academics and a deep love of God.

"I look forward to working with him to establish stronger ties to the church community."

Lisea has ministered to college, high school, middle school and elementary school students and families for nearly 30 years. He graduated from Westmont with honors and a bachelor’s degree in economics and business, earning the Kenneth Monroe Award for Outstanding Male Graduate.

He holds both a master’s degree and a doctorate from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena. He served as an area director for Young Life in San Diego before returning to Santa Barbara as Young Life regional director, overseeing two major regions at the same time.

After 23 years with Young Life, he joined the faculty at Oaks Christian School as associate head for spiritual life. Lisea served as acting head of school at Oaks Christian from 2014-15.

Beebe and Edee Schulze, vice president for student life co-chaired the search committee that interviewed candidates to replace Patterson, who announced
his retirement in September.

The college now seeks candidates capable of working with Lisea and advancing Westmont’s diversity and global engagement goals from a biblical and theological perspective.

In the interim, Lisea’s wife, Jamie McEwen Lisea ’88, who also graduated from Westmont and participated in the community interviews with Lisea, will volunteer in the campus pastor’s office. She is the director of women’s engagement for Young Life.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.

 

