Scout Troop 41 Raises $60,000 to Help Rebuild Rancho Alegre

The Boy Scouts of America Troop 41 reports it has raised $60,000 from September’s concert and festival in Solvang toward rebuilding the historic camp Rancho Alegre, home of the Outdoor School, most of which was destroyed by fire in 2017.

Troop 41 in Santa Barbara hosted a Rebuild the Ranch festival and concert at the Solvang Festival Theater on Sept. 30 to raise funds for the rebuilding effort.

This month, Troop 41 scoutmaster, David Watkins, joined troop members and supporters in presenting a $60,000 check to Los Padres Boy Scouts of America Council. The ceremony took place at Rancho Alegre.

“This check represents the best of scouting in our Scout Oath, Scout Law and Scout Motto," said David Brown, Cachuma District chairman. "It is a heartfelt action of love for our scouting program at Rancho Alegre and Outdoor School.”

“Shortly after the camp was destroyed, the leaders, parents and scouts of Troop 41 made the decision to have a fundraiser and within six weeks, they planned and executed the concert event called Rebuild the Ranch," Brown said.

"They brought in awesome artists from our area and Nashville," Brown said. "A big scout shout-out and thank you to Dylan Ortega, James Robert Webb, Jamie Lee Thurston and Eric Chesser, who all donated their collective musical talents for the Rebuild the Ranch concert.

"It is also proper to recognize Troop 41 scoutmaster David Watkins and assistant scoutmaster Shawn Knight and their Rebuild the Ranch team.”

The Outdoor School and the Boy Scout camp at Rancho Alegre lost most of their structures on the 213-acre site to flames from the Whittier Fire along Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma.

Los Padres Boy Scouts Council is working with its insurance company, architects and governmental agencies to rebuild the camp, which remains closed.

Donations may still be made to the nonprofit Los Padres Council. Visit the Rebuild the Ranch campaign website at http://www.lpcbsa.org/whittier-fire-reconstruction/66430.

— Jennifer Goddard for Los Padres Council of Boy Scouts of America.