Shelby Sim Named Executive Director of Visit The Santa Ynez Valley

Visit The Santa Ynez Valley board president Michael Hendrick, general manager of the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott Hotel in Buellton, announced on Friday that Shelby Sim has been named executive director effective Aug. 5.

Sim will be responsible for providing administration in strategic planning, events and member development for the nonprofit destination marketing organization that promotes year-round sustainable tourism in the Santa Ynez Valley communities of Ballard, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Solvang.

“We welcome Shelby’s high level of energy and enthusiasm as our new executive director for our rapidly growing organization,” Hendrick said.

Sim was most recently director of business development for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for three years. Previously, he worked as branch manager for Select Staffing in Santa Barbara; and in management positions with Maps.com, Fidelity Financial, Paychex Inc. and Delco.

Sim achieved a bachelor of arts degree during his six years of active duty with the U.S. Navy.

He is a founding board member of Contacts N Coffee, a networking group that has grown to over 20 locations across the state of California.

During his limited free time, Sim has served as a driver/educator/host for a Santa Ynez Valley area wine tour company from 2007-13. A native of Santa Barbara County, Sim lives here with his wife, Amy, and three children, who all enjoy outdoor recreation from the mountains to the sea.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve in this position and eager to promote and bring the world to the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley,” Sim said.

— Laura Kath is the media relations director Visit The Santa Ynez Valley.