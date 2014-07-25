Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 6:27 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Shelby Sim Named Executive Director of Visit The Santa Ynez Valley

By Laura Kath for Visit The Santa Ynez Valley | July 25, 2014 | 10:29 a.m.

Visit The Santa Ynez Valley board president Michael Hendrick, general manager of the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott Hotel in Buellton, announced on Friday that Shelby Sim has been named executive director effective Aug. 5.

 

Shelby Sim
Shelby Sim

Sim will be responsible for providing administration in strategic planning, events and member development for the nonprofit destination marketing organization that promotes year-round sustainable tourism in the Santa Ynez Valley communities of Ballard, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Solvang.

“We welcome Shelby’s high level of energy and enthusiasm as our new executive director for our rapidly growing organization,” Hendrick said.

Sim was most recently director of business development for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for three years. Previously, he worked as branch manager for Select Staffing in Santa Barbara; and in management positions with Maps.com, Fidelity Financial, Paychex Inc. and Delco.

Sim achieved a bachelor of arts degree during his six years of active duty with the U.S. Navy.

He is a founding board member of Contacts N Coffee, a networking group that has grown to over 20 locations across the state of California.

During his limited free time, Sim has served as a driver/educator/host for a Santa Ynez Valley area wine tour company from 2007-13. A native of Santa Barbara County, Sim lives here with his wife, Amy, and three children, who all enjoy outdoor recreation from the mountains to the sea.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve in this position and eager to promote and bring the world to the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley,” Sim said.

— Laura Kath is the media relations director Visit The Santa Ynez Valley.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 