Sheryl Flores Joins Housing Trust Fund Board of Directors

By Erica Mesker for the Housing Trust Fund | March 18, 2014 | 10:59 a.m.

Sheryl Flores
Sheryl Flores

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County would like to welcome Sheryl Flores to the Board of Directors.

Flores is currently the vice president for real estate development at Peoples' Self-Help Housing Corporation, where she oversees all the home ownership programs.

Flores has more than 20 years of experience in business and real estate. She is a certified USDA 502 Loan Packager and has completed numerous NeighborWorks Housing Counseling Courses.

Flores joined Peoples’ Self-Help Housing in 1996 as the Self-Help Housing Division manager following 13 years of experience working in the banking and credit union sector.

Flores holds a bachelor of science degree in agricultural business management from California Polytechnic State University and completed additional courses in the masters of business program at the University of Santa Clara. Flores lived in Costa Rica for two years, where she developed her Spanish language skills.

Prior to joining the HTF Board, she was an active participant in HTF's North County volunteer committee. Flores also collaborated with HTF in setting up our successful North County Workforce Homebuyer Program, with PSHH being one of our community partners for income certification and homebuyer education.

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County is a private, nonprofit countywide funding agency that is forging innovative private/public financial partnerships to support local workforce and affordable housing. The agency supports affordable rental and homeownership housing production and operates a new Workforce Homebuyer Down Payment Loan Program.

Click here for more information about the Housing Trust Fund.

— Erica Mesker is the development and communications assistant for the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.

