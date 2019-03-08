Signature Flight Support Gives Wing to Aviation Career Seminar

Signature Flight Support will host an aviation career panel at its fixed-base operations facility at the Santa Barbara Airport, noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13.

The event will feature a group of aviation professionals to discuss and promote the variety of opportunities for careers in the aviation industry.

Matt Long, general manager of Signature Flight Support, a long-standing fixed base operator at the Santa Barbara Airport, said he wanted the attendees to experience firsthand what it’s like being in a working aviation facility.

“This will be a great opportunity for local youth career counselors and mentors to sit down and have lunch with aviation professionals who can educate them about the vast array of careers in the aviation industry,” said Ali Cortes, executive director of nonprofit A Different Point of View.

“When Ali approached me with the opportunity to host this event I was ecstatic," Long said. "I’ve been in the aviation industry my entire career, and one of my greatest passions is sharing the experience with budding aviation enthusiasts, as well as opening the doors to those who have not been exposed to our industry.

"It’s very important that we reach out to our youth, many that have not even been in an airplane, to show them what this industry has to offer as a career path.”

In addition to providing the venue and lunch, Signature Flight Support will present a $10,000 donation to A Different Point of View to help assure the group can continue to fulfil its smission, and demonstrate Signature’s commitment to promoting the industry to local youth.

A Different Point of View was founded in 2012 to engage, inspire and transform underserved youth using extraordinary aviation leadership and strategic interventions through flight lesson, mentorship and community. For more, visit www.ADifferentPointofView.org.

Signature Flight Support of Santa Barbara has been a part of the Santa Barbara aviation community for more than two decades. Since 1992, Signature Flight Support has grown to become the world's largest network of Fixed Base Operations.

— Brian Robinson for Signature Flight Support.