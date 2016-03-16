Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:46 am | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Smart & Final Launches Private Label Charitable Giving Campaign

By Smart & Final representative | March 16, 2016 | 2:25 p.m.

Smart & Final, the value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, recently announced the launch of its new giving campaign, First Street First Percent, which donates the first 1 percent of net profits from the sale of its First Street private label brand products at its US-based Smart & Final banner stores in California, Nevada and Arizona to the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation to support local nonprofits.

Previous recipients of Smart & Final Charitable Foundation donations in Santa Barbara County include Food Bank of Santa Barbara, Goleta Valley South Little League, Dos Pueblos Little League, Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara, San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop, Peabody Charter School, Organic Soup Kitchen and many more.

“Smart & Final has a long history of giving back to the communities we serve. With our new First Street First Percent program, we are taking our community commitment to the next level,” said Smart & Final CEO Dave Hirz.

First Street, Smart & Final’s flagship private label brand, features more than 2,000 quality products and represents over 23 percent of Smart & Final’s total sales. Customers can find First Street products across most categories throughout the store, from grocery, frozen and dairy to packaging and cleaning products. 

Smart & Final customers can see signage throughout the store that provides information about the First Street First Percent program and showcases how their purchase of First Street products can benefit local communities.
 
“Now when customers buy First Street products, our premier private label brand, they will be giving back to local communities through our Smart & Final Charitable Foundation,” Hirz said.

“Buying First Street products will mean better playgrounds, more music in schools, more new uniforms and more meals for friends and neighbors in need,” he said.

Throughout the years, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation has donated millions of dollars to causes and organizations focused on four key areas: health and wellness, education, hunger relief and team sports and youth development. 

For more information about First Street First Percent, visit www.smartandfinal.com/firstpercent.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 