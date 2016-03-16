Smart & Final Launches Private Label Charitable Giving Campaign

Smart & Final, the value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, recently announced the launch of its new giving campaign, First Street First Percent, which donates the first 1 percent of net profits from the sale of its First Street private label brand products at its US-based Smart & Final banner stores in California, Nevada and Arizona to the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation to support local nonprofits.

Previous recipients of Smart & Final Charitable Foundation donations in Santa Barbara County include Food Bank of Santa Barbara, Goleta Valley South Little League, Dos Pueblos Little League, Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara, San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop, Peabody Charter School, Organic Soup Kitchen and many more.

“Smart & Final has a long history of giving back to the communities we serve. With our new First Street First Percent program, we are taking our community commitment to the next level,” said Smart & Final CEO Dave Hirz.

First Street, Smart & Final’s flagship private label brand, features more than 2,000 quality products and represents over 23 percent of Smart & Final’s total sales. Customers can find First Street products across most categories throughout the store, from grocery, frozen and dairy to packaging and cleaning products.

Smart & Final customers can see signage throughout the store that provides information about the First Street First Percent program and showcases how their purchase of First Street products can benefit local communities.



“Now when customers buy First Street products, our premier private label brand, they will be giving back to local communities through our Smart & Final Charitable Foundation,” Hirz said.

“Buying First Street products will mean better playgrounds, more music in schools, more new uniforms and more meals for friends and neighbors in need,” he said.

Throughout the years, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation has donated millions of dollars to causes and organizations focused on four key areas: health and wellness, education, hunger relief and team sports and youth development.

For more information about First Street First Percent, visit www.smartandfinal.com/firstpercent.