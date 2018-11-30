Solvang City Council Passes Citywide Smoking Ban

Solvang is banning smoking in most public places citywide, and the rules prohibiting e-cigarettes, tobacco and marijuana go into effect Dec. 13.

The Solvang City Council recently approved the second reading of an ordinance prohibiting smoking in all recreational areas, dining areas, sidewalks, service areas and at public gatherings like festivals, special events, or the farmers' market.

The city defines service areas as “any publicly or privately owned area, including streets and sidewalks, that is designed to be used or is regularly used by one or more persons to receive a service, wait to receive a service, or to make a transaction, whether or not such service or transaction includes the exchange of money... it includes, but is not limited to, areas including or adjacent to information kiosks, automatic teller machines, ticket lines, bus stops or shelters, mobile vendor lines, or cab stands.”

No designated smoking areas have been set up in Solvang, City Clark Lisa Martin said.

Under the new law, smoking will be permitted in parking lots anywhere in the city, Martin said, and several new ash cans will be installed for the disposal of cigarette-related litter.

“We are placing ash cans at exit points of all parking lots with signage indicating that they are entering a smoke-free zone, in an effort to raise awareness of the new law,” Martin said.

As part of the city’s municipal code, the no-smoking rules “could be enforced by the Sheriff’s Department as a citation,” according to Martin.

Smokers could be fined $100 for the first offense and up to $200 for a second violation within a year. People could be hit with penalties up to $500 for each additional violation within a year.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will be installing new smoke-free zone signs to promote compliance with the law.

Some new signs will be posted on the effective date of the ordinance in December, and additional signs will go up within 30 days, Martin said.

Small no-smoking decals will be placed in business windows and signs will also be posted at city parks.

The city of Santa Barbara passed a citywide smoking ban last year for outdoor public places including beaches, parks, sidewalks and more.

