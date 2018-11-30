Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Friday, November 30 , 2018, 4:28 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Solvang City Council Passes Citywide Smoking Ban

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNewsr | November 30, 2018 | 2:51 p.m.

Solvang is banning smoking in most public places citywide, and the rules prohibiting e-cigarettes, tobacco and marijuana go into effect Dec. 13.

The Solvang City Council recently approved the second reading of an ordinance prohibiting smoking in all recreational areas, dining areas, sidewalks, service areas and at public gatherings like festivals, special events, or the farmers' market. 

The city defines service areas as “any publicly or privately owned area, including streets and sidewalks, that is designed to be used or is regularly used by one or more persons to receive a service, wait to receive a service, or to make a transaction, whether or not such service or transaction includes the exchange of money... it includes, but is not limited to, areas including or adjacent to information kiosks, automatic teller machines, ticket lines, bus stops or shelters, mobile vendor lines, or cab stands.”

No designated smoking areas have been set up in Solvang, City Clark Lisa Martin said.

Under the new law, smoking will be permitted in parking lots anywhere in the city, Martin said, and several new ash cans will be installed for the disposal of cigarette-related litter. 

“We are placing ash cans at exit points of all parking lots with signage indicating that they are entering a smoke-free zone, in an effort to raise awareness of the new law,” Martin said.

As part of the city’s municipal code, the no-smoking rules “could be enforced by the Sheriff’s Department as a citation,” according to Martin. 

Smokers could be fined $100 for the first offense and up to $200 for a second violation within a year. People could be hit with penalties up to $500 for each additional violation within a year.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will be installing new smoke-free zone signs to promote compliance with the law. 

Some new signs will be posted on the effective date of the ordinance in December, and additional signs will go up within 30 days, Martin said. 

Small no-smoking decals will be placed in business windows and signs will also be posted at city parks. 

The city of Santa Barbara passed a citywide smoking ban last year for outdoor public places including beaches, parks, sidewalks and more.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 