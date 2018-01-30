Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:40 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Southern California Edison Aids Community Clean Up

By Santa Barbara County | January 30, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Southern California Edison (SCE) is coordinating the distribution of 100 debris-removal clean-up kits to returning homeowners and renters in the Montecito area.

This effort has been made possible by donations and outreach organized through SCE, the county said.

Debris removal is one of the first steps to recovery and includes clearing, removing and disposing of various items created by the storm.

Getting things out of the way and cleaning up homes allow those impacted to begin the process of moving life back to normal, and is an important step in the rebuilding and recovery process as a community, the county said.

Debris removal kits are expected to be available this week starting Tuesday, while supplies last, at the following locations:

Montecito Fire Station #2, 2300 Sycamore Canyon Road, Montecito
Montecito Union School, 385 San Ysidro Road, Santa Barbara
Montecito Water District, 583 San Ysidro Road, Montecito
Summerland Post Office, 2245 Lillie Ave., Summerland

Emergency alert system: It is critical that people in Santa Barbara County register to receive emergency alerts, the county said. Sign up at www.AwareAndPrepare.org.

For ongoing updates, go to www.CountyofSB.org, follow @countyofsb on Twitter and Facebook, or call 2-1-1 from 805 area code or 800-400-1572 outside 805, or text your zip code to 898-211.

— Santa Barbara County.

 
