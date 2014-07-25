State Lands Commission Completes Recirculated Draft EIR for Proposed 421 Recommissioning Project

The California State Lands Commission has completed a recirculated draft environmental impact report for the proposed Revised PRC 421 Recommissioning Project.

The EIR is being recirculated because significant new information has been added to the EIR, including new and revised alternatives and an expanded discussion regarding repressurization of the Vaqueros Reservoir.

For more information about the Revised APTR, how to access the document, how to comment on the project, and who to contact with questions, click here for the Notice of Public Review.

The CSLC staff will also conduct two public meetings to receive oral or written comments on the recirculated draft EIR. These meetings will be held at 3 and 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15 at the Goleta Council Chambers at City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.

Each session of the public meeting will begin with a brief presentation on the proposed project and the contents of the EIR, including alternatives, significant environmental impacts and proposed mitigation measures. The CSLC staff will then receive comments on the proposed Project and adequacy of the Recirculated Draft EIR.

This information is provided by the City of Goleta as a courtesy. The Goleta City Council does not have a decision-making role at this juncture.