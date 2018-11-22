Pixel Tracker

Storm Brings Much-Needed Rainfall, Few Problems to Santa Barbara County

Rainfall amounts in most areas ranged from about a quarter of an inch to more than an inch

Water flowing in Sycamore Creek. Click to view larger
Wednesday night’s storm did little to boost the flow in Santa Barbara County creeks, including Sycamore Creek, above. Rainfall amounts in most areas ranged from about a quarter of an inch to more than an inch. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 22, 2018 | 12:25 p.m.

One of the season’s first significant storms brought much needed rainfall to Santa Barbara County Wednesday night, while remaining below intensity levels that could have caused flooding and debris flows.

Rainfall amounts in most areas ranged from about a quarter of an inch to more than an inch, according to the county Flood Control District.

A gauge at the top of Tecolote Canyon, in the Santa Ynez Mountains just west of Goleta, recorded the highest rainfall total from the storm: 1.07 inches.

Other rainfall totals included 0.28 inches in Buellton, 0.79 inches in Carpinteria, 0.32 inches at Lake Cachuma, 0.61 on East Camino Cielo, 0.79 inches in Goleta, 0.24 inches in Lompoc, 0.81 inches in Montecito, 0.96 inches on San Marcos Pass, 0.58 inches in Santa Barbara, 0.20 inches in Santa Maria, 0.29 inches in Solvang, and 0.51 inches at UCSB.

The storm did not appear to cause any significant flooding or debris flow problems in areas below the Thomas and Whittier fire burn scars.

There was a rash of vehicle accident on the rain-slick roads, but no major injuries were reported.

The Thanksgiving Day forecast was for sunny skies and breezy conditions, with highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday conditions with highs in the upper-60 are forecast through the middle of next week. Lows should be in the lower-50s.

Click here for the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Click here for real-time rainfall totals from Santa Barbara County.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

