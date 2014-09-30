Supervisor Doreen Farr to Dedicate Little Free Libraries in Isla Vista

Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr will be speaking at the celebration and dedication of the Little Free Libraries at Isla Vista Children’s Park, 810 Camino Del Sur, at 4 p.m. Oct. 6.

The Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 secured funding through the Elks National Foundation to complete the purchase and installation of four Little Free Libraries, which are placed in accessible community locations in Isla Vista, including Isla Vista Children’s Park, the Isla Vista Food Co-Op, the Isla Vista Teen Center and the Peoples’ Self Help Housing unit on Phelps Road.

The Elks Lodge collaborated with the Isla Vista Youth Projects, G.F.W.C. Town & Country Women’s Club, Isla Vista Recreation and Parks, Isla Vista Food Co-Op, People’s Self-Help Housing, and Isla Vista Teen Center (a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA) in the completion of this project. Additionally, United Way is donating books and reading materials.

Little Free Libraries provide easy access to books and other reading materials, with no late fees or memberships. Children, youth and adults of all ages and backgrounds can participate by donating or taking books. The Little Free Libraries are officially registered with Little Free Library, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization whose mission is to promote a sense of community, reading for children, literacy for adults and libraries around the world.

Founded in 2009, this grassroots effort encourages participation for people of widely diverse socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds, influencing community quality of life and building social capital.

— Tyler Speier is the business manager for Isla Vista Youth Projects.