Surfer in Distress Rescued Off Coast of Isla Vista

A surfer in distress was rescued Monday off the coast of Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Shortly before 8 a.m., a full water-rescue response was sent to the shoreline along the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

A woman in her 20s was unable to make her way back through the heavy surf to the beach and stairs, Zaniboni said.

Firefighters launched personal watercraft from Goleta Beach County Park and headed up the coast to rescue the woman.

She was taken to UCSB's Campus Point, where she was examined by paramedics and found to be uninjured, Zaniboni said.

A High Surf Advisory will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Friday, and people are urged to use extreme caution if entering the water.

