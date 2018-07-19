Thursday, July 19 , 2018, 2:32 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Taste of the Town Santa Barbara Weekend to Benefit Arthritis Foundation

Taste of the Town Santa Barbara Click to view larger
Once again, Riviera Park will host Taste of the Town Santa Barbara benefitting the Arthritis Foundation. (Arthritis Foundation photo)
By Laura Kath for Taste of the Town Santa Barbara | July 19, 2018 | 12:58 p.m.

Featuring two signature culinary events, the public is invited to attend the 37th annual Taste of the Town Santa Barbara weekend benefitting the Arthritis Foundation.

The first event is Taste of the Town Santa Barbara Connoisseurs’ Circle Gala Dinner on Friday, Sept. 7 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The evening will feature a VIP tasting event with a select group of Taste of the Town wine and beer partners along with appetizers; a four-course gourmet dinner prepared by 2018 Honorary Chefs including Matt Johnson (San Ysidro Ranch), David Rosner (Monarch at the Montecito Inn), Steven Giles (formerly of Sage & Onion and Le Gavroche London), David Cecchini (Cecco Ristorante), and a guest chef from Hilton Hotels & Resorts served in the oceanview Rotunda paired with wines from 2018 Honorary Vintner Jim Clendenen of Au Bon Climat.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet 2018 Youth Honoree Shannon Morehouse and 2018 Honorary Artist Chris Potter as well as enjoy a live auction and dancing under the stars. Seating is limited, so advance reservations are highly recommended.

On Sunday, Sept. 9 from noon to 3 p.m. at Riviera Park, 2030 Alameda Padre Serra overlooking the city, the popular Taste of the Town Santa Barbara features unlimited samplings from the area’s finest restaurants, caterers, wineries, breweries and spirits providers, with a silent auction of lifestyle items, a photo booth and live jazz entertainment by the David Tovar Trio.

Confirmed food tastes include Ca'Dario, Chefs on a Mission, Country Catering, Finch & Fork, Finney's Crafthouse, Flightline, Green Table, High on the Hog Catering, Lilac Patisserie, Michael's Catering, Mizza Artisan Pizza, opal Restaurant & Bar, Pascucci's, Santa Barbara Yacht Club, SBCC Culinary, The Little Door, The Little Kitchen, The Nook, The Nugget Goleta, The Palace Grill, The Secret Ingredient and Via Maestra 42.

Confirmed beverage tastes include Alexander & Wayne, Alma Rosa, Arthur Earl, Artiste, Au Bon Climat, Brander, Brewer-Clifton, Cutler's Artisan Spirits, Demetria Estates, DV8 Cellars, Gainey, Giessinger, Grassini, Islands Brewing Co., Jaffurs, Ken Brown Wines, Kessler-Haak, Margerum Wine Company, Melville, Presqu'ile, Qupe, Refugio Ranch, Roblar, Temperance Cellars and Whitcraft Winery.

All proceeds from Taste of the Town Santa Barbara support the programs and services of the Arthritis Foundation. The foundation is the only nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of 50 million people (including nearly 300,000 children) with arthritis through health education, advocacy, research and local juvenile arthritis support.

VIP tickets for the Connoisseurs’ Circle Gala Dinner Sept. 7 are $500 per person with tables of 10 for $5,000, which includes admission to the Sept. 9 event. Individual regular admission tickets for the Sunday afternoon Taste of the Town are $125 per person in advance and $140 at the door (if available). Click here for tickets, or call the Arthritis Foundation Central Coast at 805.563.4685.

Taste of the Town Santa Barbara is pleased to acknowledge its confirmed sponsors, including official Automotive Partner BMW Santa Barbara, along with HUB International (wine glass sponsor), Terry Ryken COMPASS, American Riviera Bank, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, Senior Planning Services, Central Coast Home Health and Hospice, Diana MacFarlane/Caliber Home Loans, Amye Leong and Bob Price, Jeffery Baldwin and Michal Wiesbrock, the Santa Barbara Independent, KEYT NewsChannel 3, opal Restaurant and Bar, the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, The Berry Man Inc., Bluestar Parking, You’re The Star, AA Expressive, Jill & Co. Events and Ana’s Balloon Creations.

A number of Taste of the Town Santa Barbara sponsorship opportunities and benefits are still available by contacting the Arthritis Foundation Central Coast office at 805.563.4685 or emailing Executive Director Michal Wiesbrock at [email protected].

Returning as honorary co-chairs to this Santa Barbara philanthropic culinary tradition are opal Restaurant & Bar co-owners Tina Takaya and Richard Yates; joined in 2018 by John O’Neill of Banc of California. Taste of the Town all-volunteer committee members include Amye Leong, Jacques Habra, John Stampe, Jessica Stampe, Laura Kath, Juli Askew, Susan Shane, Marilyn Hansen, Debby Deneault, Jen Lilienstein, Mindy Denson, Pam Tanase, Melitta Ramsey, Krista Reardon, Sonja Nelson and Ruth Ann Bowe.

Click here for more information.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing Taste of the Town Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 