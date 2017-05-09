Ted Rall: Despite Everything, I Am Happy Hillary Lost

His fans hoped he was another Ronald Reagan. His critics thought he was Hitler.

Who would have guessed that, 100 days into a presidency, few besides me saw coming, Donald Trump would look like Jesse Ventura?

Largely forgotten today, former wrestler Jesse "The Body" Ventura" shocked the political world by defeating both major party candidates for governor of Minnesota in 1998. As an independent without party support, however, Ventura couldn't govern effectively.

The parallel isn't exact. Unlike Jesse, Trump was the nominee of a major party. A closer analogy here is Arnold Schwarzenegger, the body builder/"Terminator" actor who won California's gubernatorial recall election in 2003.

California's Republican establishment initially resisted Schwarzenegger but, as the national GOP did last year, reluctantly embraced the arriviste after he emerged as the clear leader in the race.

Even so, as an insurgent candidate Schwarzenegger neither fully gained the trust of state Republicans nor seduced a significant number of Democrats. His legislative record was lackluster.

It's hard to see how Trump can achieve many of his major policy objectives leading a deeply divided Republican Party that barely trusts him against Democrats who have nothing to gain by lending him a hand.

Which is why Obamacare repeal failed, Obamacare Repeal The Revenge is failing, his tax reform "plan" is a back of the envelope rush job, and judges borked the Great Deportations. Even the Wall looks doomed.

Despite Trump's near catastrophic performance to date, there's still flop left in this fish.

There really is more than a little Hitler, and probably a lot of Mussolini, in Trump. Just watch: his fascist freak flag will fly free following a foreign policy crisis like a war or a terrorist attack.

This is the crazy calm before the inevitable, terrifying storm.

Liberals are already in full-on panic mode.

As president, the Guardian's David Smith noted, Trump has continued "the same bogus assertions, impetuous tweets, petty spats, brazen conflicts of interest, bilious attacks on the press ('the enemy of the people') and a distinct whiff of authoritarianism" from his 2016 campaign.

As Smith's colleague Richard Wolffe says, Trump is presiding over "a wild romp through all norms and rules."

For non-progressive Democrats, this is the place where the mind naturally wanders to an alternate reality in which Hillary Clinton won. It's natural to wonder aloud, as Smith does: "Where would we be on the 100th day of a Hillary Clinton administration?"

I didn't vote for her. Despite everything — despite all the chaos I feel coming — I cite Edith Piaf:

Je ne regrette rien.

I read "Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign," a book by two reporters for The Hill who promise to make you feel sympathy for the defeated Democratic nominee and her followers. It didn't work on me.

Like their subject, authors Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes ignore policy in favor of a behind-the-scenes investigation of how a Too Smart To Fail presidential campaign got clobbered by an orange reality TV star who spent almost nothing and who didn't even have an organization in most states.

According to Allen and Parnes, there were too many warring centers of power within Clintonland. Without a strong leader at the top, her officials spent more time and energy vying for her loyalty (and stabbing one another in the back) than working on winning.

She liked it that way, even though the same dysfunction had plagued her failed 2008 primary race against Obama.

Campaign manager Robby Mook is the book's villain: so obsessed with granular data that he can't see the big picture or feel the voters' pulse, contemptuous of time-proven polling techniques, as convinced that he has nothing to learn from people with experience as a Silicon Valley Millennial.

He's the guy who told her she didn't need to visit Wisconsin — and she hired others like him in 2008.

Staffers were blinded by personal loyalty, so they couldn't perceive and move to address big problems before they blew up, like EmailGate.

And they were ideologically homogenous. Coming as they all did from the center-right corporatist wing of the Democratic Party, they couldn't Feel the Bern when Sanders emerged as a potent force or figure out how to reconcile with his progressive base who stayed home on Election Day as a result.

Most damning of all, "Hillary had been running for president for almost a decade and still didn't really have a rationale (for why she wanted to win and what she would do if she did)." For such an experienced candidate, this was a rookie error; didn't she remember what happened to Ted Kennedy when he couldn't come up with an elevator pitch in 1980?

Page after page reinforces the conclusion that this is a woman who does not, cannot, does not want to learn from her mistakes.

When you think about her policy history, this rings true.

After all, she voted to overthrow the secular socialist dictator of Iraq in 2003, lost the presidency in 2008 because of that vote, yet then as secretary of state advised Obama to arm and fund the radical jihadis against the secular socialist dictators of Libya and Syria.

About which — despite creating two failed states — she has no regrets. There's really no other way to put this, so I'll just say it: this makes her an idiot.

She didn't have the right personality to lead human beings. She didn't deserve to be president. America, and the world, are better off without her.

Which does not mean I'm not scared of Trump.

— Ted Rall is the author of Bernie, a biography written with the cooperation of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. His next book, the graphic biography Trump, comes out July 19 and is now available for pre-order. Click here to contact him, and follow him on Twitter: @TedRall. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.