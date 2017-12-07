Dr. Elena Rapoport Joins TheraMind

The TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara would has announced Dr. Elena Rapoport recently joined its local team of physicians serving the Central Coast.

Dr. Rapoport serves as medical director of the TheraMind Center in Roseville and has agreed to extend her practice to include the Santa Barbara TheraMind Center.

Dr. Rapoport is an adult psychiatrist with experience in treating depression, anxiety and other behavioral disorders. She began her medical career at the Pavlov Medical University in St. Petersburg, Russia, where she earned her medical degree in 1977.

She spent more than a decade practicing medicine in St. Petersburg before making her home in the United States, where she received her medical license after finishing her residency at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Dr. Rapoport on board with us,” said Mark Heatwole, president/COO of TheraMind Services, Inc.

“In addition to her impressive professional track record, Dr. Rapoport demonstrates incredible compassion for each of her patients," Heatwole said. "This is a great opportunity for anyone in our community seeking adult psychiatry services.”

The TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara treats patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression (TRD), Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Anxiety Disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Bipolar Disorder, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and other mood disorders.

The Center also routinely treats patients suffering from a variety of neurological disorders including chronic pain, fibromyalgia, migraines, tinnitus, stroke-related disorders, and concussion.

To learn more about the TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara, visit www.tmsmind.com/santabarbara-ca or call 845-4455.

— Andy Silverman for TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara.