Thomas Fire Evacuation Orders, Warnings Reduced in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara

Some Santa Barbara County areas remain under mandatory evacuation order or voluntary evacuation warning status

A roadblock is moved to San Ysidro Road and East Valley Road/State Route 192 Monday afternoon after some mandatory evacuation orders were reduced to warnings in the Montecito and Carpinteria areas.

(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

Military police from the California National Guard Sacremento Armory staff a road block at Salinas and Carpinteria streets in Santa Barbara Monday morning.

(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

Law enforcement officers block Coast Village Road at Olive Mill Road near Montecito Monday. The Coast Village Road area remained under mandatory evacuation order Monday though nearby areas were reduced to warning status.

(Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Officials lifted some evacuation warnings Monday for the Thomas Fire, outlined in red. Pink areas are under evacuation orders and orange areas are under evacuation warnings, as of Monday afternoon.

(Courtesy photo)

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 11:55 a.m. | December 18, 2017 | 12:31 p.m.

This story was last updated at 11:55 a.m.

Thomas Fire officials reduced some evacuation orders to warnings on Monday and Tuesday, and dropped some evacuation warning areas entirely, including for several Santa Barbara neighborhoods that were issued on Saturday.

On Tuesday morning, officials announced the evacuation order would be lifted at noon for all areas north of State Route 192 to East Camino Cielo, between Ladera Lane and Cravens Lane, including Toro Canyon Road. 

The evacuation order was also changed to a warning for areas north of State Route 192 between Highway 154 and North Ontare Road. 

Coast Village Road was reopened at 6 a.m. Tuesday, between Olive Mill Road on the east and Hot Springs Road on the west, Santa Barbara County officials said.

On Monday, evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings for residents living in areas between Olive Mill Road/Hot Springs Road on the west and Toro Canyon Road to the east, between Highway 101 and State Route 192,

Officials lifted some evacuation warnings Monday for the Thomas Fire, outlined in red. Pink areas are under evacuation orders and orange areas are under evacuation warnings, as of Monday afternoon.  (Courtesy photo)

Before residents were notified, the area was "determined as safe from the Thomas Fire and from other hazards," the county said. 

Click here for an interactive map of the evacuation order and warning areas in Santa Barbara County, or scroll down.

Evacuation warnings were lifted for the following areas, which can also be viewed on the interactive evacuation map. 

» The area "defined by West Mission Street at U.S. Highway 101, east to State Street, north to Constance Avenue and east to Garden Street, south to Los Olivos Street, east to Alameda Padre Serra, south to South Salinas Street to Highway 101, and from Highway 101 east to Alameda Padre Serra/South Salinas Street. West Mission
Street."

» All areas south of Highway 101 to the Pacific Ocean between Ninos Drive (near the Santa Barbara Zoo) to Sheffield Road.

» All areas from Toro Canyon Road, east to Casitas Pass Road and between Highway 101 and Foothill Road/State Route 192. 

» All areas east of Cravens Lane to Casitas Pass Road and Foothill Rd north to East Camino Cielo.

People with questions can call the Santa Barbara County Thomas Fire help line at 805.681.5542. 

Evacuation warning areas are in pink, evacuation warnings are in orange and the Thomas Fire perimeter is a dark red line. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

