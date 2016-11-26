Three Join Sansum/Cancer Center Medical Staff

Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic announces the addition of three new physicians and providers to its medical staff.

“Sansum Clinic has a long history of recruiting the best and the brightest providers from across the nation and we are pleased to welcome these highly accomplished providers to the clinic,” said Kurt N. Ransohoff, MD, CEO and chief medical officer of Sansum Clinic.

Ryan Kendle, MD, hematology/oncology — Cancer Center of Santa Barbara 317 W. Pueblo St. He completed his medical degree at Drexel University College of Medicine and is board certified in internal medicine.

He completed his internal medicine internship and residency at UC Davis Medical Center and his hematology/oncology fellowship at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

Novejot (Neetu) K. Sekhon, MD, hematology/oncology, — Cancer Center of Santa Barbara 540 W. Pueblo St. She received her medical degree at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. Her internal medicine internship and residency were completed at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

She was a fellow in hematology/oncology at the University of California, Olive View Medical Center.

Marissa Piacenti, PA-C, oncology/hematology — Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, 317 W. Pueblo St. She received her degree from Barry University’s Physician Assistant Program. She served as senior physician assistant at Columbia-New York Presbyterian where she was nominated for PA of the Year and helped open the new bone marrow transplant unit.

— Annie Craton for Sansum Clinic.