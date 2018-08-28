Deputies Responding to Burglar Alarm in Montecito Arrest 3 Los Angeles Residents

Three Los Angeles residents were arrested in Montecito on Monday after authorities responded to a residential burglar alarm.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies arrested Jason Buchanan, 30, of North Hollywood, who was walking on the street near the area of the alarm, authorities said, along with Los Angeles-area residents Danay Granville, 32 and Tyrone O'Neal, 25, who were inside a white van nearby.

Authorities initially responded to the alarm, coming from a residence on the 800 block of Lilac Drive, at 5:20 a.m., said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Buchanan was on active parole for burglary charges, Hoover said.

Granville was on post-release community supervision for carjacking, and O'Neal was on probation for carrying a concealed firearm, Hoover said. O'Neal also had several active warrants from the state of Tennessee.

When they seached the van, deputies found several stolen credit cards and property purchased with stolen credit cards, Hoover said.

The deputies contacted one victim who had his credit card stolen out of his car in Ventura, and other person whose phone was stolen.

No items were reported stolen from the Lilac Drive residence.

Buchanan was booked on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, receiving known stolen property and fraudulent use of a stolen access card.

Granville was booked on suspicion of loitering on private property, obstruction of a public officer, fraudulent use of an access card and receiving known stolen property.

O’Neal was booked on suspicion of receiving known property.

The bail for each suspect was set for $20,000

The Sheriff’s Office is also recommending that the county District Attorney’s Office file conspiracy charges against the trio.

