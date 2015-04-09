Towbes Group Begins Construction on Hancock Terrace Apartments

The Towbes Group Inc. is pleased to begin construction on the highly anticipated Hancock Terrace Apartments, the largest residential housing development ever built in Santa Maria.

The $50 million project of 268 units in the center of downtown Santa Maria is designed for the diverse needs of the city center workforce and housing needs of nearby Allan Hancock College.

To celebrate construction commencing, The Towbes Group will host a Hancock Terrace Preview on Tuesday, April 14 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Hancock Terrace Apartments, 534 E. Boone St. in Santa Maria.

“Downtown Santa Maria has become a hub of tremendous growth and opportunity in Santa Barbara County, and we’re pleased to offer a new housing community with luxurious amenities and the convenience of urban living in the heart of the city,” said Craig Zimmerman, president of The Towbes Group. “We are committed to supporting the communities we develop, and we will continue to provide the highest level of standards and customer satisfaction to ensure the best in residential development.”

The 9.53-acre property is a Transit Center Orientated Project, conveniently located and accessible to the nearby Santa Maria Transit Center, and reinforces downtown Santa Maria as a destination and central gathering location. The property will be comprised of four three-story buildings all served by elevators and will include many community amenities such as pedestrian/bicycle paths, ample parking, heated swimming pool, a community center which includes a gym and coffee bar, as well as outdoor play and seating areas.

The Towbes Group is committed to giving back to the local community and helping the environment in meaningful ways. The Towbes Group created “Give Where You Live,” a distinctive private/public fundraising program focused on environmental sustainability and community support. “Give Where You Live” donates $25 for every residential move-in to local organizations.

Additionally, new residents receive a recycled, reusable grocery bag eliminating the use of 1,000 plastic bags over its lifetime. Designed and implemented by Towbes’ residential leasing staff, the “Give Where You Live” program encompasses all 14 of the multi-housing complexes (representing more than 2,300 rental units) the company owns in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Upon completion of the Hancock Terrace Apartments, the Towbes Group will announce their newest Santa Maria community partner that will be the beneficiaries of “Give Where You Live.” This program has benefitted local organizations including The Good Samaritan Shelter of Santa Maria, Project Understanding in Ventura, and Transition House in Santa Barbara.

The Towbes Group has a proven track record of success in Santa Maria, producing exceptional projects while meeting the needs of the community since the 1960’s. The Towbes Group recently completed construction of Siena Apartments, a gated resort style community of 211 spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with exciting amenities such as a swimming pool, spa, on-site fitness center, luxurious clubhouse and more. The Towbes Group also developed Lavigna (adjacent to Siena) another new, gated home community that offers three and four-bedroom single family homes in one and two-story California-style architecture with Craftsman design features. The development also features a heated pool and spa, a spacious recreation area and playground, and extensive native landscaping. All 140 residential homes have recently been sold.

For additional information about Hancock Terrace, Siena Apartments and Lavigna, please click here, email [email protected] or call 805.962.2121.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing The Towbes Group.