Local News

Trader Joe’s Opening Relocated Santa Barbara Store on Friday

The grocery chain is moving to 222 N. Milpas St. for a larger building and more parking

Trader Joe’s is opening its new Milpas Street location Friday in the former Fresh Market spot, and will close its current store at 29 S. Milpas St. Click to view larger
Trader Joe’s is opening its new Milpas Street location Friday in the former Fresh Market spot, and will close its current store at 29 S. Milpas St.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 25, 2017 | 8:33 p.m.

Trader Joe’s on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara is moving — but neighborhood shoppers shouldn’t worry.

The grocery chain is relocating to 222 N. Milpas St., just three blocks away, and is opening for its first day at 8 a.m. Friday.

The company plans to shut the 29 S. Milpas St. store's doors for good at its normal closing time, 9 p.m., on Thursday, according to TJ’s spokeswoman Alison Mochizuki.

Its new location will be about 50 percent larger than the current spot, and there are 129 parking spaces shared by one neighboring tenant, the Petsmart, Mochizuki said.

At 22,000 square feet, the new space is slated to handle more room for products, wider aisles, and better parking.

The building has housed many grocery stores before Trader Joe’s.

It was a Fresh Market for just over a year before the chain closed its California stores in 2015.

Before that, the building housed a Scolari’s grocery store, another chain that closed stores and ended its California presence.

Trader Joe’s has other local stores located at 3025 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara and 5767 Calle Real in Goleta.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

