Friday, April 6 , 2018, 2:19 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Travis Logue: In Commercial Real Estate, Do Letters of Intent Create Enforceable Contracts?

By Travis Logue | March 28, 2015 | 12:05 p.m.

In commercial real estate transactions, whether it’s a purchase or lease, letters of intent are ubiquitous.

They appear absolutely harmless. After all, they are nonbinding and only a “tool” for future negotiation, right?

In fact, most letters of intent go out of the way to explicitly state that “it shall not be construed in any way to be legally binding” or that “your signature below merely means you are agreeing to this invitation to negotiate.”

Be careful about accepting this ostensibly harmless “invitation.”

While a letter of intent is certainly a preferred tool for commercial brokers and agents because of its convenience and ease of use, the principle risk is inadvertently creating an enforceable contract under the theories of waiver or promissory estoppel. This may occur because of imprecise drafting or the subsequent conduct of the parties reasonably taken in reliance thereon.

Furthermore, entering into a letter of intent may create a duty to negotiate in good faith and deal fairly. Although this may seem like a good thing, it also may foster future disagreements about one’s “duty” to act in good faith. For instance, what if another buyer or tenant appears with a better offer?

Although the basic deal points of a real estate transaction are usually negotiated by the principals involved, letters of intent must be carefully drafted and scrutinized to avoid unintended consequences.

The last thing you want is to get dragged into court over what you thought was a warm and fuzzy nonbinding letter or invitation to negotiate.

Travis Logue is a partner at Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP, a Santa Barbara law firm. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own. This article is not intended to provide legal advice. For legal advice on any of the information in this post, click here for the form or phone number on the Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell Contact Us page.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 