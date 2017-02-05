Monday, June 18 , 2018, 6:53 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

22-Year-Old UCSB Graduate Dies of Injuries After Falling From Isla Vista Balcony

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 5, 2017 | 6:06 p.m.

A UC Santa Barbara graduate died Sunday, several hours after suffering critical injuries in a fall from an Isla Vista balcony, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Kenneth Yun Click to view larger
Kenneth Yun (LinkedIn photo)

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said witnesses told investigators that Kenneth Yun, 22, was attempting to sit on a railing at an apartment in the 800 block of Embarcadero Del Norte at about 1:30 a.m. when he fell backward.

“The victim landed in an asphalt parking lot and struck his head on impact,” she said. “Emergency personnel responded and attended to Yun at the scene.”

Yun was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for head trauma and internal injuries, Hoover said.

“In spite of the medical team’s efforts, just after 8 a.m., he succumbed to his injuries,” she said.

According to his family, Hoover said, Yun had been living in San Francisco and working in the engineering field. On his LinkedIn page, he lists himself as having graduated in 2016 from UCSB, where he majored in chemical engineering.

The Coroner’s Office is conducting an investigation to determine an official cause and manner of death, said Hoover, who added that a final determination is pending toxicology and lab results.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

