UCSB Loses to China in Women’s Water Polo Exhibition

Water Polo

The UCSB women's water polo team kicked off its season with a 7-4 loss against the national team of China on Thursday night at the RecCen pool.

Former San Marcos standout Kate Coski gave the Gauchos a 3-2 lead before the Chinese took over the game.

UCSB goalie Becca Buck made several tough saves in the exhibition match. She finished with nine on the night.

Coach Serela Kay was pleased with her team's debut performance

"I like our aggressiveness," she said. "I think we did a nice job of attacking from the get go. Defensively, we threw a lot of different tactical defenses at them and I'm really proud of how the team responded. We're excited for tomorrow."

On Friday the Gauchos will officially begin season play, taking on Fresno Pacific at 11 a.m. in their Winter Invitational at Campus Pool. They'll play Cal Baptist and Michigan on Saturday and UCLA and Fresno State on Sunday.

