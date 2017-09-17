Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 9:28 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
UCSB Soccer Starting to Click, Defeats Mexico’s Club America U20s 2-1

Gauchos won their second straight game Sunday at Harder Stadium

Derek Kryzda of UCSB slips a shot past two Club America defenders and goalkeeper Rafael Giron to score the game-tying goal in the second half.
Derek Kryzda of UCSB slips a shot past two Club America defenders and goalkeeper Rafael Giron to score the game-tying goal in the second half. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 17, 2017 | 5:36 p.m.

UCSB has found the back of the net, momentum and what it takes to win in men’s soccer..

The Gauchos won their second straight game on Sunday, beating Mexico’s Club America Under-20 team, 2-1, in the inaugural Community Shield Match before 1,285 fans at Harder Stadium.

The exhibition served as the kickoff to Hispanic Heritage Month.

Koby Bench scored the game-winning goal in the 87th minute, finishing a pass from Ignacio Tellechea in front of the goal.

After scoring just three goals in its first six matches and going winless, UCSB has put away three goals in its last two outings and won them both — the Gauchos beat Pacific 1-0 on Friday.

Club America controlled most of the possession in the first half and got on the scoreboard first in the 44th minute.

Ricardo Marin took a pass from Ivan Moreno and beat Gaucho goalkeeper Ricky Montoy with a left-footed shot to the right corner of the net.

UCSB responded with the tying goal in the third minute of the second half, when Derek Kryzda, who, ironically, is a Mexico City native, scored off a corner kick from Adam Ek.

UCSB's Adam Ek wins the header for the Gauchos.
UCSB’s Adam Ek wins the header for the Gauchos.  (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

The ball bounced around in the penalty area before landing at the feet of Kryzda, who beat goalkeeper Rafael Giron.

On the game winner, Tellechea came up with the ball at the top of the box after a Club America turnover and found an open Bench in front of the goal for an easy goal.

The Gauchos were outshot 14-7, but goalies Montoy and Titouan Le Roux stepped up and combined to make five saves. 

The Gauchos return to regular season action on Saturday, Sept. 23 against Portland at 7 p.m. at Harder Stadium.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

UCSB defender William Gillingham manages to poke the ball away from Club America's Ivan Moreno.
UCSB defender William Gillingham manages to poke the ball away from Club America’s Ivan Moreno. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
