UCSB Swim Teams Face Discipline Over Hazing Incidents

Big West Conference officials were promptly notified of the situation and the university will work cooperatively with them concerning any conference or NCAA eligibility concerns that might arise.

The Office of Judicial Affairs, with support from the Department of Athletics, immediately initiated an investigation of the claim. That review thus far has revealed that hazing involving excessive alcohol consumption did occur within the Men’s and Women’s Swim teams. Both the University and the Department of Athletics take this issue extremely seriously and we are committed to maintaining a safe environment for our entire campus community, the Office of Judicial Affairs said in a press release. Per university policy and in accordance with our student judiciary process, discipline will be imposed on any students implicated in this incident. Director of Athletics John McCutcheon already has imposed the following team sanction: All members of the Men’s Swim Team will be suspended from two competitions and all members of the Women’s Swim Team will be suspended from one competition during the 2016-17 season. The suspension will not apply to freshmen or first-year transfer students on either team. All members of both teams also will be required to participate in additional hazing awareness education programs. Further disciplinary measures may be taken pending the conclusion of the judiciary process.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >