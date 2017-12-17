Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:00 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

UCSB’s Seven-Game Win Streak Snapped by USC

By Bill Mahoney, UCSB Sports Information Director | December 17, 2017 | 8:34 p.m.

LOS ANGELES – USC used a barrage of three-point baskets and a 16-4 run to end the first half, en route to a 98-87 win over visiting UC Santa Barbara on Sunday evening, ending the Gauchos seven-game winning streak.

The Trojans (6-3) made 13-of-26 three-point attempts and their 16-4 surge in the closing minutes of the first half gave them a 52-33 halftime lead.

UCSB had a 54-46 scoring edge in the second half to narrow the final margin to 11.

“We look at games as 10 four-minute wars,” said Gaucho head coach Joe Pasternack. “Those last four minutes of the first half were the difference in the game. I thought we showed a lot of fight in the second half but they are a very, very talented team.”

Chimezie Metu led the assault for the Trojans with 31 points on 11-of-16 shooting overall. He also made 3-for-5 from outside the three-point arc.

“He (Metu) is so talented and can score in so many different ways,” Pasternack said. “Whenever they needed a basket he found a way to score.”

After making just 41.9% of their shots in the first half, the Gauchos got hot in the second half and made 19-of-34, 55.9%. They also hit 12 threes overall, six in each half.

“I think we’ve shown that, at times, we can score with anyone,” Pasternack said. “As a team we were very good offensively tonight, especially in the second half.”

Gabe Vincent and Max Heidegger each scored a team-high 17 points for UCSB. Vincent hit 7-of-12 field goals, including 3-of-8 from three-point range. He also added seven assists and no turnovers. Heidegger made a team-high four three-point baskets.

“I’m starting to feel more comfortable out there,” Vincent said. “I felt good the last game and that continued tonight. Every game, I take another step in the right direction and I hope that keeps happening.”

Leland King II added 15 points and seven rebounds, while Jalen Canty tallied 12 points to give the Gauchos four players in double-figures. Marcus Jackson added nine points, five assists, two steals and no turnovers. Ami Lakoju added four points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocked shots, while Christian Terrell scored a season-high six points and had three assists.

The Trojans had five players in double-figures. Joining Metu were Elijah Stewart (19), Jonah Mathews (16), Nick Rakocevic (12) and Jordan McLaughlin (10). McLaughlin also tied the Pac 12 record for assists in a game with 19.

“That’s an NBA point guard,” Pasternack said. “He created so many outstanding opportunities for them and the numbers show that.”

As a team, the Gauchos had just seven turnovers, but they were soundly outrebounded, 40-25, including 27-9 in the first half.

UCSB expects to return home on Tuesday, Dec. 19 when it is scheduled to host San Diego Christian College in a 7 p.m. game at the Thunderdome. The status of that game will be dependant on the air quality in the Santa Barbara area.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 