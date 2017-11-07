Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:41 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Bowl-a-Thon Looks to Pin Down Donations for Education

Young Leaders Society hosting event at Zodo’s

United Way of Santa Barbara County Young Leaders Society participates in a bowl-a-thon. (United Way of Santa Barbara County)
By Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County | November 7, 2017 | 1:59 p.m.

Join United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) by heading down to the lanes Nov. 10 for the Young Leaders Society’s (YLS) 8th Annual United We Bowl fundraiser to have fun bowling in kooky costumes in support of youth education.

The event will be held 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Zodo’s Bowling and Beyond, 5925 Calle Real, Goleta, in support of YLS’ upcoming 8th Annual United We Read event and other community programs.

Participants can sign up as a team or individually to compete in the bowl-a-thon, which will feature costumes and raffle prizes.

“Every year we see a variety of people come together and form friendships over a night packed with fun and laughter all while raising money for a great cause,” said Steve Ortiz, president/CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County.

“Everyone’s welcome, whether you’re putting together a team, want to join one or simply want to watch. We hope to see you there,” he said.

United We Read is part of a larger effort spearheaded by United Way of Santa Barbara County focusing on reaching community-driven education goals.

United We Read matches young professional volunteers with a class at a local elementary school to read a storybook together to improve students’ reading abilities and foster a greater enjoyment for books.

Participants can sign up online at http://www.unitedwaysb.org/8th-annual-united-we-bowl. Tickets are $35 per bowler or $200 for a team of six. Tickets include shoe rentals and raffle tickets. Or, come and watch for free.

For more information, email [email protected]

Young Leaders Society was formed to provide community involvement and personal development opportunities for young professionals. The group offers members ways to get involved with United Way and community initiatives.

For more information, visit http://www.unitedwelead.org/.

— Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County.

 
