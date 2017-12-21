United Way Thomas Fire Fund Reaches $2.25 Million

In response to an outpouring of support, United Way of Santa Barbara County and United Way of Ventura County have established a joint fund to support individuals and families affected by the Thomas Fire in both counties.

Nearly $2.3 million has been raised for the United Way Thomas Fire Fund with major donations coming from local and national businesses, foundations and individuals.

One-hundred percent of the money will support those in communities affected by the wildfires.

Donations include $400,000 from Annenberg Foundation, $350,000 from Kaiser Permanente, $250,000 from JPMorgan Chase, $200,000 from Amgen, $200,000 from Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, $100,000 from SoCalGas, and $25,000 from Community West Bank.

“We are incredibly grateful that corporations, organizations and individuals are stepping up and recognizing the huge financial toll that this unprecedented fire has had on hundreds of thousands of people in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties," said Eric Harrison, CEO, United Way of Ventura County, and Steve Ortiz, CEO, United Way of Santa Barbara County, in a joint statement.

"It’s even more heartening when local organizations pitch in because this is their community and they want to support it,” they said.

To make a donation, visit www.unitedwaythomasfirefund.org; text UWVC to 41444; call 485-6288; or send checks to the United Way office, 702 County Square Drive, Suite 100, Ventura, CA 93003. Write Thomas Fire Fund in check memo.

Local community partners determined the United Way organizations in both counties are qualified to manage the disaster fund, accept contributions, make distributions, promote the fund and provide a reports on how the funds are used.

— Chris Davis for United Way.