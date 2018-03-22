Vaccines Advocated for Adolescents

To help protect adolescents against dangerous diseases, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is joining with the California Department of Public Health in recognizing Feb. 11-17 as Preteen Vaccine Week.

Vaccines offer safe and effective protection from infectious diseases, the Health Department said.

By staying up-to-date on the recommended vaccinations, people can protect themselves, their families, and their communities from serious, life-threatening illnesses, the department said.

If you haven’t done so already, ask your doctor about vaccines recommended for your child, the department said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health recommend youngsters receive the following vaccines:

» Human papillomavirus (HPV): HPV vaccine is safe, effective, and can protect against infection with the types of HPV that can cause certain cancers.

» Pertussis: Whooping cough (pertussis) can cause severe coughing spells. Preteens with whooping cough can be hospitalized and miss weeks of school. Under state law, all incoming seventh-grade students will need proof of a Tdap booster shot.

» Meningococcal: Bacterial meningitis is a serious infection that can cause brain damage, arm and leg amputations, kidney damage, and death. It’s crucial for all preteens to get one shot of quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine at age 11 or 12 and a booster at age 16.

» Influenza: Influenza is widespread in California. Everyone 6 months of age and older needs to be immunized against influenza each year.

For more information, visit www.ShotsForSchool.org or www.GetImmunizedCA.org.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.