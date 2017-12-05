Firefighters Contain 15-Acre Vegetation Fire Southeast of Santa Maria

Firefighters were able to contain a 15-acre blaze burning southeast of Santa Maria Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the area of Cat Canyon and Palmer roads around 12:10 p.m.

The wind-driven fire was burning light grass and while it was initially surrounded by roads, it jumped a road and got into heavier fuel, Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

County, Santa Maria, and Vandenberg Air Force Base fire departments sent resources to the scene in addition to three air tankers and one helicopter, Eliason said.

No injuries or structure damage were reported in the blaze.

The 15.5-acre fire was completely contained at 3 p.m. and the cause was being investigated.

The blaze, named the Lease Fire, was initially reported near the ERG California office on the 6000 block of Cat Canyon Road.

No further details were available.

