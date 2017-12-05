Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:10 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Firefighters Contain 15-Acre Vegetation Fire Southeast of Santa Maria

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 5:25 p.m. | December 5, 2017 | 12:48 p.m.

Firefighters were able to contain a 15-acre blaze burning southeast of Santa Maria Tuesday afternoon. 

The fire was reported in the area of Cat Canyon and Palmer roads around 12:10 p.m.

The wind-driven fire was burning light grass and while it was initially surrounded by roads, it jumped a road and got into heavier fuel, Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said. 

County, Santa Maria, and Vandenberg Air Force Base fire departments sent resources to the scene in addition to three air tankers and one helicopter, Eliason said. 

No injuries or structure damage were reported in the blaze. 

The 15.5-acre fire was completely contained at 3 p.m. and the cause was being investigated.  

The blaze, named the Lease Fire, was initially reported near the ERG California office on the 6000 block of Cat Canyon Road. 

No further details were available. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 