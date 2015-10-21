Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:17 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Veterans Day Community Events Announced by Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation

By Flannery Hill for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation | October 21, 2015 | 9:29 a.m.

Now recognized as the host of one of the largest Veterans Day weekend celebrations in the country, Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation welcomes the community to join them in honoring Veterans Day in Santa Barbara through a variety of patriotic and entertaining events.

The weekend-long celebration of Veterans Day activities includes the Veterans Day Half Marathon, the Military Ball, a Veterans Day parade and a concert. 

With Navy Seals parachuting out of the sky during the Veterans Day Parade, vintage military aircraft flyovers, a concert of classical music by the Westmont Orchestra, a formal military ball, a beach-to-beach half marathon, this year’s Veterans Day Weekend has something for everyone.

Veterans Day Half Marathon 

The Veterans Day Half Marathon will start on the ocean-front campus of the University of California, Santa Barbara. This one-of-a-kind, beach-to-beach 13.1-mile course will take runners on Route 217 while taking in breathtaking views of Goleta Beach and the Santa Ynez mountain range.  

The race begins at 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015. The cost is $95 for individual registration, $75 for military and veteran registration and $260 for a team relay.     
    
Members of the community are encouraged to line the final mile of the race at Shoreline Park from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Veteran’s Mile, which is dedicated to all veterans, will be decorated with American flags, campaign flags from all the wars and conflicts of the 20th century, military vehicles and a special flyover of a vintage aircraft around 9:30 a.m. 

Military Ball 2015

Join Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation for a formal evening where attendees can meet members of our armed forces as well as many veterans in a social setting.

The theme of this year’s Ball is the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War, and the keynote speaker is 1967 Medal of Honor recipient, Sgt. Sammy L. Davis (US Army).

The evening will include a cocktail hour, host and no-host bars, a three-course dinner and dancing to the sounds of the Art Deco Band.

The ball will take place at the Fess Parker from 5–10:30 p.m. Nov. 7. The cost is $125 per person. Some sponsored tickets available to active-duty military personnel. RSVP by Nov. 2.

Veterans Day Parade and Concert 

More than 20 different vintage WWII military vehicles, local veteran’s groups, the Sea Cadets, UCSB ROTC Surfrider Battalion, floats from the local bases, WWII re-enactors and the Primetime Band will get the red, white and blue flying in music and spirit.

Get there early as scouts will pass out free flags to people along the route to wave as the parade rolls by. 

The parade route runs from 1400 State Street to 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd, and the procession will begin at 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015.

Free parking will be available for participants in the lot at the corner of State and Sola.

Following the parade, the 75-minute concert of patriotic classics and classical pieces from the Westmont Orchestra led by Dr. Michael Shasberger is a wonderful way to end the Veterans Weekend activities on a high note.  

The free concert will take place in at the end of the parade route at The Fess Parker Plaza del Sol Outdoor Pavilion from 2–3:15 p.m.

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation has dedicated itself to honor all local personnel who are currently on active duty or have honorably served in the United States military; preserve their military history and legacy by establishing and operating a museum exhibiting to the public their accomplishments and illustrating their dedication and sacrifice; and support the UCSB ROTC unit and military related high school and college programs. 

For more information, visit www.pcvf.org or call 805.259.4394.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

 
