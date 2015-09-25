Advice
Water Main Break Causes Flooding, Major Damage on Santa Barbara Street
Flooding on Olive and Gutierrez streets causes 20-by-20-foot hole in the street, road closures while crews work on repairs
Responders from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department found a 20-by-20-foot hole in the street caused by flooding. (Robert Hazel / Santa Barbara City Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli
| September 25, 2015 | 2:14 p.m.
A water main break caused flooding and major street damage at a Santa Barbara intersection Friday afternoon, according to the City Fire Department.
Around 12:30 p.m., responders discovered a 20-by-20-foot hole in the road at East Gutierrez and Olive streets, apparently caused by a water main break, public information officer Kevin Corbett said.
There was also a large amount of flooding onto the street.
Olive Street was closed at Gutierrez and Montecito streets to keep pedestrians and cars out of the area while public works crews worked to repair the street, Corbett said.
Sections of Olive Street in Santa Barbara were closed Friday afternoon after flooding caused street damage. (Diego Topete photo )
