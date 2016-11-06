Westmont Finishes Perfect Regular Season With a Sweep

College Volleyball

The Westmont women's volleyball team completed a 31-0 regular season and became the first athletic team in school history to go undefeated.

The NAIA top-ranked Warriors capped their incredible campaign with a sweep of Hope International, 25-18, 25-17, 25-12, on Saturday night in Fullerton to finish Golden State Athletic Conference play at 16-0

"I told the team before this game to appreciate the moment," said head coach Patti Cook. "I told them to look around and appreciate their teammates and know that we have something very special going on here."

The feat is made more remarkable when one considers that the Warriors played just eight matches on their home court in Murchison Gymnasium. Westmont was 13-0 when playing on their opponents' courts this season and 10-0 in matches played at neutral sites.



In 16 conference matches, the Warriors lost just one set, giving them a set record of 48-1 (.980) in GSAC play. That mark is the best in GSAC history since the first year of the conference in 1986 when Fresno Pacific claimed the conference crown with a 5-0 record by sweeping all five of its matches for a 15-0 set record.



"We have used a theme of staying humble and hungry," said Cook about helping the team keep perspective. "We have come into games being our own best cheerleaders. We cheer each other on and play for each other. The team's overall attitude and chemistry is fantastic. They really enjoy being around each other and that shows on the court when we play next to each other. It has been very fun and very rewarding to watch."



The total of 31 wins also matches the most wins in program history. The 1993 squad, which finished third at the NAIA National Tournament, ended the regular season with a mark of 23-8 and then went 8-2 in postseason play to establish the all-time wins record which went unchallenged until this season.



"I have been incredibly blessed by these ladies and by this season," offered Cook. "I feel personally blessed to be a part of this program and a part of making history."



Sophomore Libby Dahlberg led the Warriors offense with 10 kills and a .471 attack percentage. Freshman right-side hitter Cassidy Rea added eight more kills while hitting an impressive .615. Sam Neely, Sarah McGough and Jessica McCann each contributed seven kills to the Warrior cause.



With the GSAC title checked off its goal list, Westmont sets its sights on the next goal.

"Our No. 1 goal has always been to win GSAC," declared Cook. "Our number two goal is to become national champions."



Postseason play will not begin for the Warriors until Tuesday, November 29. The NAIA National Tournament Opening Rounds are to be held on Saturday, November 19, but the Warriors are expected to be named the No. 1 seed in the tournament field of 44 teams and receive an opening round bye.



After a 24-day lay-off, the Warriors will take the court again for three-days of pool play in Sioux City, Iowa.



"This next period is going to be really important for postseason prep work," said Cook about the three and one half weeks before nationals begin. "I've told the team it's not going to be easy, we are definitely not letting off the gas. If anything, we are slamming the gas pedal to the floor. We want to see how high we can go, what we can do, how far we can go. In order to do that we have to work hard, stay focused and keep our eyes on improving day in and day out."

