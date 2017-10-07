Westmont Offense Slow in Loss to Vanguard

Soccer

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) Westmont Men’s Soccer (5-3-3, 4-2 GSAC) dropped today’s Golden State Athletic Conference game against the Vanguard Lions (11-2, 6-0 GSAC) by a score of 1-0.

The Warriors came into the game just a game behind the Lions for the coveted first place position in the GSAC. Today’s game played as expected – gritty and physical.

Assistant coach Johnny Whallon said, “I’m proud of the guys. I think they played very well overall. They worked for 90 minutes. The ball just didn’t bounce or way today – that’s soccer.”

The Lions scored the lone goal of the match in the 16th minute. A ball was chipped up and over the Warrior defense as Vanguard’s Sebastian Cortez gave chase. Cortez, Warrior keeper Lalo Delgado, and Warrior defender Tim Heiduk met just inside the top of the 18-yard box. There was a slight Warrior miscue between Delgado and Heiduk and Cortez found himself with the ball past the Warrior defense leaving him with an open goal where he finished the ball to the back of the net, giving Vanguard the decisive 1-0 lead.

Delgado did everything he could to keep Westmont in the game after the goal. In the 30th minute he made two diving saves to keep the Lions from finding the back of the net again. He finished with six saves on the day.

Whallon said, “Today, there was a mix up in the box that was costly for us. I think Lalo was frustrated about that and he made some terrific plays as the game went on to try to give us a chance to get level. I think the goal we gave up was unfortunate, at the same time the ball just didn’t bounce or way.”

The Warriors biggest opportunity offensively came in the 85th minute when Yazi Hernandez broke through the Vanguard defense and was pulled from behind by Nathan Miramontes in the box. Miramontes was immediately given a straight red card, and Westmont was awarded a penalty kick.

Gabe Thurner took the penalty for the Warriors. He elected to kick to the right side of the goal, but Vanguard’s keeper Brandon Gomez guessed right and made the save.

Westmont’s passing was crisp, even though not producing many offensive opportunities. Whallon said, “We had about 450 passes. What we saw today from our guys is that we can move the ball against anybody. The thing we need now is the product at the end of that.

“I thought Sam Martin played really well out wide in the right back spot for us. His services were terrific. I thought Nick Ruiz did a terrific job stepping in for six minutes in the second half. I think Mason Garrel was exhausted and just kept playing through it till the very end and Yazi’s drawing of that red card and PK was fantastic.”

Whallon added of the missed penalty kick, “I think it just didn’t bounce or way, but I think the next one will. You just have to keep that mentality.”