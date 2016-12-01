Westmont Women Rout Cal Lutheran Behind Huge First Half

College Basketball

Second-ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball improved to 5-2 with a 58-42 win over California Lutheran on Thursday at Murchison Gym.

The Warriors were led by Aimee Brakken, who was 4-for-6 from the three-point line (12 points); and Joy Krupa, who pulled down a total of 14 rebounds. Aysia Shellmire also scored in the double-digits with 10 points on the night.

By the end of the first period, the Warriors were ahead 17-13. They improved upon this lead at the start of the second quarter when they went on an extensive 14-0 run

The first half ended with the Warriors ahead by 17 points (36-19).

Overall, the Warriors dominated the boards with a total of 50 rebounds; the Regals had 22. Additionally, the Warriors had a shooting percentage of 43.6, while the Regals shot at 32.0

Coming up, Westmont will travel to Santa Clarita on Saturday to play Division III Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (4-2) at 5:00 p.m.