Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 7:28 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Wet Weather Continues in Santa Barbara County

Generally light rains fell for most of the day, and forecasters say more is on the way

Umbrellas were out in force on State Street in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, as generally light rain fell for most of the day. Forecasters are calling for more precipitation Thursday and over the weekend. Click to view larger
Umbrellas were out in force on State Street in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, as generally light rain fell for most of the day. Forecasters are calling for more precipitation Thursday and over the weekend. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 4, 2017 | 10:05 p.m.

Generally light rain fell across Santa Barbara County for most of the day on Wednesday, as the first of several storms moved through the region.

Forecasters were calling for more precipitation on Thursday before skies begin clearing for a respite on Friday.

A second storm is due to hit on Saturday, with possibly another on Monday.

Rainfall amounts Wednesday on Santa Barbara County's South Coast were relatively light: 0.67 inches in both Goleta and Montecito, and 0.46 inches in Santa Barbara as of 10 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

San Marcos Pass received just over an inch of rain, while Santa Maria recorded 0.86 inches. Lompoc and the Santa Ynez Valley measured only trace amounts.

The brunt of the storm hit to the north, in San Luis Obispo County, where several inches of rain were recorded in a number of locations.

Moderate to heavy rainfall was expanding southward into northwest Santa Barbara County Wednesday night, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Advisory for northwestern Santa Barbara County until 11:30 p.m.

Roadway flooding and rock-slide concern areas included Santa Maria, Orcutt and Vandenberg Air Force Base.

“Look for traffic delays and be prepared for power outages,” said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. 

Cloudy skies and wet weather are forecast for the county almost daily until early next week.

“It’s going to be heavy, especially in Central California and the Santa Barbara area, with a widespread, heavier rainfall amounts,” Seto said. 

Temperatures fell a couple degrees below normal for the season — in Santa Barbara the average is 63 degrees and Santa Maria at 62 degrees, Seto said.

There is a 70-percent chance of daytime showers on Thursday.

About another half-inch of rain is forecast in some areas through Thursday, Seto said.

Friday calls for partly cloudy skies.

A slight chance of rain is forecast daytime on Saturday and Sunday, Seto said.

Rain is also likely Monday, with a 70-percent chance of daytime showers.

[Click here for the latest forecast]

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 